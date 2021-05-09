Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Sunday said God will not forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria is plunged into war.

Adams said this on Sunday at his 51st birthday thanksgiving programme held at the Saviour Ministries C & S Worldwide, Alausa, Lagos, while expressing worry at the growing spate of insecurity across the country.

He said the calls for secession are genuine and legitimate, adding that such calls are pure demonstrations of Federal Government’s failures to address pressing issues that are capable of destroying the foundation and future of the country.

Iba Adams expressed displeasure at President Buhari’s lackluster attitude to the myriads of security challenges in the country, pointing out that Nigeria has never had it so bad as it is with the present administration where killer bandits have taken over the entire country.

He added that President Buhari’s silence on the security situation in the country is not golden, stressing also that the president’s body language is already fueling disunity in Nigeria. He lamented that with clear nepotism, corruption and insecurity, the future of this country hangs in the balance.

“Schools are being shut, churches, mosques are not spared. Bandits are gradually leading the country into a tailspin and the president seems to be bereft of ideas.

“What we experience daily now in Nigeria is enough to set the country on fire; a section of the country lording itself over other sections.

“Yet they said we shouldn’t talk, that our call for O’odua Republic was done in bad faith. How can you explain the killings, kidnappings and banditry spreading in North, East, West and South?”

One of the greatest problems of this government is nepotism. One begins to wonder why Mr President is insensitive to the plights of others, especially, to the sorrow and agony of citizens losing loved ones to bloodshed. In sane climes, love transcends ethnic, racial or political boundaries. You must blink with pain to see people die or university students being killed.”

Adams, however, urged President Buhari to rise to the occasion and listen to the genuine calls for true federalism where the regions develop at their pace.

“It is a wake-up call for President Buhari to address all these issues in the interest of this country, else God will not forgive him if Nigeria disintegrates through war.”