Insecurity: Five suspected kidnappers arrested in Anambra State

Ten suspected kidnappers met their waterloo Friday when the Special Force Squad of the Nigerian Navy Base, Onitsha stormed the Ochan Forest – the Anambra State base of the kidnappers.

Five of the suspects according to The Nation were arrested while several others escaped with bullet wounds during the operation.

Parading the suspects at its base in Onitsha Friday, the leader of the naval team, Suleiman Agabi, said the command, based on intelligence gathering, stormed the kidnappers’ hideouts at about 1:20 am Friday.

Agabi confirmed that the suspected kidnappers were the masterminds of the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji.

The monarch was kidnapped on November 15, 2021.

The suspects are currently making confessional statements in connection to the abduction of the traditional ruler.