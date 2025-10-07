Insecurity: FG convenes Councils of State, Police meetings 

The Federal Government has extended an invitation to members of the Council of State and Police Council to a hybrid strategic meeting.

The Director of Information and Public Relations in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Segun Imohiosen, revealed this.

The statement by Imohiosen quoted the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, as saying that the SGF, Senator George Akume, disclosed that the meeting aims to discuss matters of national importance and key issues affecting national security and policing.

The statement on Monday added the meeting is scheduled for October 9, 2025.

While the meeting with the Council of State is to hold at 1pm, the one with the Police Council is to hold at 2pm, both in the Council Chambers, Aso Villa, Abuja.

Members have been requested to participate either physically or virtually.

Akume stated that the high-level meeting underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.