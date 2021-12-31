FG brokers $44m contract with Chinese firm for anti-riot equipment

The Federal Government (FG) has entered into a $44 million contract agreement with a Chinese firm for the supply of police Anti Riot Equipment to stem insecurity in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this disclosure Thursday in Lagos, at a press conference, to showcase the achievements of the Buhari’s administration in the outgoing year.

The Minister indicated that the deal struck by the Ministry of Police Affairs with the Poly Technology of China was through a Government-to-Government arrangement.

has also entered into a contract agreement for the supply of police Anti Riot Equipment with Poly Technology of China through a Government-to-Government arrangement at a cost of 44 million U.S. Dollars.

The equipment Alhaji Mohammed said would go a long way in boosting the “capacity of the police to control civil unrest in the most efficient and civil manner”.

Similarly, he announced that the FG has trained a total of 25,000 officers in several police colleges across the country, in a drive to support the community policing initiative of the current administration.

The successful officers who were trained on basic police duties, modern intelligence gathering techniques, rule of law and other areas, Alhaji Mohammed disclosed were deployed to their Local Governments of Origin to aid in intelligence gathering and improve police visibility in their communities.

Similarly, in an effort to improve the police/citizens ratio, the Minister announced that 418 Cadet Officers of regular course 3 were successfully graduated in June 2021 and deployed into the operational asset of the Nigeria Police Force.