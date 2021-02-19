A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, after he asked Nigerians not to be cowards when attacked by bandits, but rather defend themselves.

The Minister, who addressed reporters on violent attacks in some parts of the country on Wednesday at the National Assembly, said people should not be cowards as bandits sometimes possess few rounds of ammunition.

Reacting to this, Fani-Kayode wondered if Magashi knows he has failed in his job of protecting Nigerians.

He also expressed confidence in Nigerians not running if they were equipped with guns.

He tweeted: “The Defence Minister says Nigerians are cowards, that they always run when attacked by terrorists & that they should defend & protect themselves.

“Does he know that it is his job to protect the people & he failed? Equip every Nigerian with an AK 47 & see if they will still run.”