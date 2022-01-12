Insecurity: Ebonyi State PDP Publicity Secretary slumps in court

The Ebonyi State chapter Publicity Secretary of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) State Nwoba Chika Nwoba has reportedly slumped in court.

Nwoba slumped around 3 pm Wednesday when he was brought to the Magistrate Court 3 inside the Ebonyi Judiciary Headquarters Abakaliki by the Police.

He had been in police detention since Sunday when members of Ebubeagu Security outfit handed him over after arrest.

He is being accused of spreading fake news on social media, a crime punishable under the controversial cybercrimes law signed into law last year.

The PDP in the State had claimed that he was beaten by Ebubeagu officials who arrested him before the Police rescued and placed him under arrest.

The Police failed to arraign him on Tuesday despite bringing him to the court premises.

However as when journalists prepared to leave to file their reports, he was brought back by the Police.

As at the time of filling this report, he was still in the car in a slumped state under the sun.

His lawyer, Luke Nkwegu told reporters that the police claimed to have been ordered to bring him back to the court and arraign him dead or alive.

It was gathered that the court was waiting for the Magistrate to appear for his arraignment.

