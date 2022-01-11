Insecurity: Ebonyi Gov. Umahi calls for political solution to stem bloodshed

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has advocated for political solution to stem the raging insecurity in the South East.

Umahi gave the advice after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tuesday.

The Governor who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said: “Let me also add that as the Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, that I support a political solution to our insecurity problems in South East. And of course, I mentioned it to Mr President.

“You see, political solution does not terminate the judicial process.

“And if you know, Mr President, very well, he has always said, and has always demonstrated that he wouldn’t interfere with any judicial process, everybody knows him for that.

“But you remember very well, that if agreement is reached between parties, you don’t expect Mr President to be the negotiator, there are a lot of federal government officials.

“And so I believe strongly that as South East is proposing for political solution, they should be able to engage the federal government.

“After all, there’s always what is called out-of-court settlement, but it is for our people, and our brother Kanu to be willing for us to truly engage so that we can find true peace in our region.

“Because, the activities there have destroyed a lot of the economy of South East, a lot of lives have being lost. And when we were shouting that it wasn’t going to benefit us, because agitation shouldn’t have gone the way it did.

“Today, the matter has gone beyond them (IPOB). You know, every criminal, kidnapper, armed robber tend to claim IPOB and IPOB in turn is fighting them.

“But I think, is late. So we desire peace, we desire to save the lives of our people. And so we are willing to engage, to see that we have, you know, an amicable settlement. And you know, rebuild the economy of South East.’’

Recall that Umahi said he has disclosed his intention to contest for the APC Presidential for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

He also said he used the opportunity of the meeting to invite the president to visit his state for inauguration of some landmark projects executed by his administration. NAN