Insecurity: DSS Directors storms Zamfara State

Directors of the Department of State Services in North West states are meeting in Zamfara State to review the general security situation in the region.

Alhaji Nuhu Umar, DSS Director in Zamfara State, revealed the purpose of the meeting in his speech on Thursday.

He said the interface was an initiative of the Director-General of the Service, Yusuf-Magaji Bichi.

Umar said it was intended to enhance synergy among DSS directors across all geopolitical zones of the country.

According to him, the conference will deliberate on experiences, intelligence sharing and proffer solutions to common multifaceted security challenges bedeviling the North West.

Umar said the focus would be on the unfolding scenarios of kidnapping, animal rustling, armed robbery, senseless killings, sexual assault, imposition of illegal levies and destruction of unharvested crops.

He said other areas of attention would include political thuggery, use of illicit substances, illegal mining, ethno-religious conflict, and economic challenges, among others.

He added: “Another issue of focus during this conference is the presence of suspected members of Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents who are making moves to ally with bandits across the region, a situation that is bound to complicate the existing level of insecurity in the zone, if allowed to be achieved.”

According to him, the glaring insecurity and its manifestations pose serious threat to the unity of the country and expose the region to imminent food insecurity and stunted economic growth.

Umar said the conference was an important step in securing the country and its citizens from the activities of criminals “whose mission is to undermine the legitimate pursuit of positive endeavours”.

The Director said concrete and implementable resolutions would be provided to contain the criminal trend confronting the region, particularly as the 2023 general elections draw near.

He said: “I believe we can achieve this, given the caliber of participants in this conference who are not only skillful and resourceful, but also knowledgeable in the management of challenges in their respective states.”

He appreciated Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for his drive and passion to end insecurity in the state.

The Director pledged that the service would not rest until peace and stability return to the state and the country as a whole.

Umar thanked members of the State Security Committee for the high level of collaboration in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality.

The state Deputy Governor, Hassan Nasiha, who declared the conference open, commended security agencies in the state for their efforts in combating the security challenges in Zamfara.

He assured the security agencies of government support in the effort to rid the state of the security challenges.

Nasiha, however, called on the security agencies to restrategise so as to overcome the current security challenges.

On his part, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed-Anka, Chairman, Zamfara Council of Chiefs and Emir of Anka, expressed the council’s support to all security agencies in the effort to combat banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

The emir emphasised the need for synergy among the security forces to achieve the goal of securing all citizens.

Ahmed-Anka particularly called for simultaneous air and ground operations to overpower bandits and restore peace to the state and all parts of the country.

The emir expressed concern that recruitment of security personnel was being made without the input of traditional rulers.

This, he said, had resulted in the recruitment of bad elements into the security services.

Ahmed-Anka recommended for continuous training and retraining of security personnel and provision of modern equipment to enable them confront the security challenges more efficiently.

In his goodwill message Deputy Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju, who represented the Commissioner, Zamfara State Police Command, called for more synergy on intelligence gathering and tracking of bandits across the region.

He said the command would continue to seek the support of traditional and community leaders in tackling insecurity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that DSS Directors of Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi States as well as representatives from Kaduna and Jigawa States are attending the three-day conference.





