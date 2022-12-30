Insecurity: DSS directors brainstorm on collaboration with stakeholders in Gombe

Directors of the Department of State Service (DSS) in the North-East have called for closer collaboration between security agencies and stakeholders to enhance the security network in the region.

They made the call Thursday in Gombe, Gombe State capital city at the 10th North-East conference of State Directors of the DSS.

The conference is being organised by the Service to enable the participants to strategise towards improving security in the region.

DSS Director in Bauchi State, Hussaini Abdullahi,said no security agency could effectively secure the nation without collaborations from other sister agencies.

“Whichever agency you belong to, whatever you feel that another agency will be of help, please feel free to request for such assistance.

“For us, once such assistance comes, we should endeavour to assist one another.

“If we work as a team, we will achieve more results and better results with minimal stress.

“That is why I emphasize that we should always collaborate. That is what will take us to achieving success,” he said.

DSS Director in Gombe State, Abba Adams said the conference was a solutions-oriented initiative of the DSS.

Adams said the aim is to bring together state directors of the service to brainstorm on general security situation of their respective areas to find solutions to peculiar challenges in the region.

He said at the end of the conference, participants were expected to produce workable solutions to the security challenges in the region.

The director listed some of the security threats in the region to include insurgency; kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, pastoralists/farmers clash as well as youth restiveness.

He commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for prioritising the issues, noting that the state had been peaceful in spite of security challenges in the region.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Oqua Etim attributed the relative peace in the state to collective efforts of all stakeholders,

Etim called for sustained efforts to maintain the prevailing peace in the state.