Insecurity: Don lists justice, equity, cooperation as tools to end Jukuns,Tivs crisis

An academia, Prof. Efihraim Idyorough has suggested possible factors, including justice, equity and cooperation to end the lingering crisis between the Jukuns and Tivs tribes in Taraba State, North East, Nigeria.

Prof. Idyorough of Department of Sociology, University of Jos, gave the suggestion while delivering the 100th inaugural lecture of the university, Tuesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Idyorough a professor of Social Works, while delivering lecture entitled: “Food, Sex and Security as Triggers of Human Behaviour: A Treatise on the Dialectics of Man and Nature, noted that prior to the colonial era, the Jukuns and Tivs used to live together and had cordial relationship, adding, however, that the harmonious coexistence had since been shattered.

While attributing the crisis between the two major tribes to politics, clamour for dominance, lack of access to farmlands and population growth, among other, he called for an amicable resolution of the crisis.

“When the colonialists came in 1900 to 1911, they met the Tivs and Jukuns living together like intertwined fingers of the left and right hands.

“The Jukuns and Tivs are very friendly people; they like and cherish good relationship with each other.

“Unfortunately, they have been caught up in competitive relationship that they cannot do otherwise but try to undo each other in order to survive.

“Politics is of intense competition in Wukari, followed by appointment into the civil service, while access to farmlands is the last issue in the list of the resources being competed for,” he said.

The don, however, suggested that the relationship between the two ethnic groups must be structured and built around justice, equity and cooperation in order to bring lasting end to the age-old feud.

“The relationship between the Jukuns and Tivs must be structured in such a way as to avoid intense competition over resources available around the Benue valley.

“The social relationship must be built on cooperation, justice and equity in the access to socio-economic and political resources.

“If there is no equity in access to food and food security, the problem of communal crisis will continue unabated.

“There must be positive equity in the sharing of political positions in Wukari and active community participation in conflict analysis as well as programme design for solution and implementation.

“There has to be an aggressive awareness for peace in the communities; there must be peace education and peace building,” Idyorough said.

Earlier, UNIJOS Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, described the inaugural lecture as timely.

Represented by Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof. Nestor Chagok, the VC said that the lecture was intellectually and perceptually stimulating, adding that it would contribute to the body of knowledge in the country.

“Inaugural lectures enable us to develop fresh knowledge and ways of applying it for the growth of the society,” Ishaya said.

NAN