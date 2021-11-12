Insecurity: Defence minister tasks armed forces to leverage joint operational environment to end insurgency

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has directed members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to reinforce total compliance with the acceptable norms of regimentation towards enhancing combat readiness of the fighting forces.

General Magashi gave the directive in his addresses at the 2021 Nigerian Army Infantry Corps Annual Leadership Lecture Series and Biennial Reunion held at the Corps headquarters, Jaji Cantonernment Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement made available by Mohammad Abdulkadri, Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister explained the dire need to upscale the tempo of regimentation pointing out that it cannot be compromised if the expected high military professional pedigree of gallantry in National defence is to be taken to higher pedestal.

Magashi, who was special guest of honour and man accomplished Infantry General, applauded the initiative for sustaining the culture of the reunion which he described as a veritable platform aimed at broadening the horizon of horizontal and vertical nexus of combat capacity and capabilities.

The retired General, who had earlier commissioned the newly constructed Quarter Guards, and the extension of the Corps Headquarters Office Complex among others, described as apt the Theme of the Infantry Day : “Repositioning Nigerian Army Infantry Corps To Win All Land Battles In a Joint Environment”

In their separate remarks, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, former Head of State General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd) as Chairman of the occasion, represented by retired Maj Gen SZ Uba and the Commander Infantry Corps Maj Gen Victor Ezugwu unanimously agreed that the reunion is a catalyst for capacity building in counterterrorism operations in a multi- agency and multinational environment.

This year’s reunion lecture, titled Command and Leadership In The Nigerian Army: My Style and Experience was delivered by the 20th and longest Serving Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai who is the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic.

The 26 paged paper which focused on general and specific administrative models, leadership quality, deployment of troops, employment of surface power and counter- terrorism operations

attracted commendations and contributions by retired veteran Infantry officers.