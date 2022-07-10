Insecurity: Defence Headquarters, Fani-Kayode in war of words

The Defence Headquarters and a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, are engaged in a war of words over the state of security in the country.

Fani-Kayode triggered this following a video he released lambasting Senior Officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He accused the Senior Officers of doing nothing but sit in the comfort of their offices while they have left the Junior and Middle Cadre Officers to do the battle against insecurity.

Reacting to the content of the video, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, accused the former Minister of Culture of mischief.

He equally described him as a rabble rouser who should ordinarily have deserved a response.

In a detailed statement, Akpor said: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a video produced by Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, wherein he made wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the Armed Forces of Nigeria, regarding the recent spate of terrorist attacks particularly, the attack of the prison in Kuje – Abuja on 5 July 2022.

“Ordinarily the video and its maker would have been ignored, considering the antecedents of the person behind it as a known Rabble-Rouser. However, in the interest of members of the public who might be misled by the deliberate falsehood and the sensibilities of service personnel and their families who have been paying dearly to keep Nigerians safe, it has become urgent to respond to the video currently circulating in the social media.

“Among other allegations, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode claimed that the Department of State Security (DSS) informed the military about the impending attack on Kuje Custodial Centre and even the previous attack on the Kaduna – Abuja rail service. He also claimed that soldiers were withdrawn shortly before the prison attack. In all these allegations, Mr Kayode is merely playing to the gallery. He is not in any position to know whether the DSS notified the military of any attack or not. It may not be impossible that such a claim is part of a calculated attempt to cause division and rivalry amongst all Government Agencies that have been working collaboratively in addressing issues of insecurity in the country.

“The claim that soldiers were withdrawn from the Kuje Correctional Custodial Centre before the attack is laughable. It is sad that Mr Kayode is ignorant of whose responsibility it to guard prison.

“Mr Femi Kayode further claimed that the military took no action on the recent Shiroro terrorists’ attack, which resulted in the unfortunate death of some soldiers, some policemen and members of the public. This is also an attempt to smear the military and create bad blood between service personnel and the military high command. A despicable statement that dishonours the sacrifices of the gallant officers and soldiers that paid the supreme price whilst responding in defence of the civilians and the mining community. What a shame! Mr Kayode is encouraged to pay more attention to the weekly briefs by Defence Media Operations. Defence Media Operations gives weekly briefs/updates on operations being conducted across the country; press releases on military operations are also made when the need arises.

“Mr Fani-Kayode is also called to refresh himself on the constitutional roles of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. In all, subordination to civil authority, is key. It is pertinent to state that, the Nigerian Armed Forces has toiled to sustain and nurture our democracy, hence the same military cannot contemplate a coup de tat, as alluded to by Mr Kayode in his video. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor has always stressed the unalloyed loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the President, Commander-in-Chief and the Nigerian Constitution. Accordingly, as the 2023 General Elections approach, desperate persons must depart from their evil ways, for never again would they lure the military into their wicked machinations. If a confession must be made, Nigerians must know now: the military is always the worse victim of military rule.

“Finally, in a miserable attempt to malign the leadership of the military, Mr Kayode gave the impression that, while junior military commanders and non-commissioned officers are working hard, senior commanders are doing nothing. This is sheer ignorance and nothing more. Mr Kayode is completely oblivious of the fact that in the military, orders, instructions and directives are issued from the hierarchy to the lower rungs of command. Therefore, junior commanders cannot be working hard while their superiors are idle.

“This is indeed a difficult time for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Nigerians as a whole. It is not time for attention-seeking individuals to cause needless distractions. Members of the public are therefore urged to ignore Mr Femi Fani-Kayode and continue to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly to law enforcement agencies.”

Responding to the position of the Defence Headquarters, Fani-Kayode said in a lengthy statement in the early hours of Sunday: “I read the response from Defence Headquarters (dated 9. 7. 2022) to my video about the insecurity in the country and the attack on Kuje prison and I was utterly amused.

“Given the gravity and seriousness of the deteriorating security situation in our country I did not know whether to laugh or cry when I read through it.

“I would advise strongly that the military High Command and Defence Headquarters spends it’s time facing up to and fighting the terrorists that have turned our nation into a functional killing field and horrendous bloodbath and abattoir over the last few years and attempt to carry out their constitutional role of protecting us from enemies within and without rather than trying to engage me in a press war or cow me into silence.

“They mentioned my so-called ‘antecedents’ so let me say this: if they knew anything about my real antecedents they will appreciate the fact that attempting to threaten or intimidate me into not pointing out and exposing their abysmal failures can never work.

“For the record I have nothing but respect and admiration for the ordinary rank and file and junior and middle rank officers of our Armed Forces who have sacrificed so much, including their lives, and who continue to do so even without the necessary backing and support that they need and deserve from the present Military High Command.

“Many of them have fought hard and died on the front line of battle in the most gallant way despite the difficult circumstances they have found themselves in and the uninspiring and poor logistical and moral support they have been offered by their senior colleagues.

“Worse still thousands of our civilians have been kidnapped, butchered and subjected to the most horrendous acts of evil and violence by the numerous terrorist organisations that have invaded and plagued our land.

“All this yet we are supposed to sit by idly and clap for our military field and operational commanders when things are clearly going wrong?

“Call it ‘rabble rousing’ if you like (as they did in their press statement) but the overwhelming majority of Nigerians are appalled and disgusted with the degree to which our security situation has degenerated and are demanding that the Military High Command either goes or does far better.

“Their glaring and embarrassing failures are as repugnant to them as it is to me.

“Nigerians are also utterly disgusted at the disdain and contempt with which they carry out their duties and their utter insensitivity to the plight of their own soldiers and the concerns of our people.

“They speak of my so-called “ignorance” but is there anything more ignorant than attempting to compel a civilian not to criticise the leadership of the Armed Forces of his country where and when they have failed woefully in their duties and obligations?

“We criticised, risked all, suffered to no end and fought military rule for 7 long years when their predecessors in office and very senior colleagues annulled the June 12th election and held power from 1993 till 1999 but now that they have left office and we are in a civilian dispensation they believe we dare not or cannot legitimately criticise them when they get it wrong?

“Such delusion and self-serving, self-seeking and vain fantasies beggar belief.

“The truth is that I have no business with any serving military officer but rather with the serving Minister of Defence who though a civilian like me, you must report to under the constitution.

“As a former Minister myself and out of respect for his office and person, I will formally and privately raise my concerns and the issue of what I consider to be your glaring incompetence and lack of patriotism and professionalism with him.

“I will also give him my recommendations.

“This is the best that I can do in the circumstances and that way I would have at least satisfied my conscience and be able to sleep at night.

“It is left to him and President Muhammadu Buhari, our President and your Commander in Chief, to exercise their discretion and do what they want with it.

“They can either take the necessary action or not.

“Either way I have NO respect for the leadership of the Armed Forces as presently constituted and neither am I compelled to do so by decency, morality, the constitution or the law.

“The truth is that I am disgusted by their poor performance and utterly ashamed of their shameless impunity.

“A citizen complains about the fact that our people are being killed and instead of showing remorse for the dereliction of their duty they are spending their time issuing puerile, infantile and meaningless press statements and trying to rationalise their recurrent and consistent failures.

“If you want our respect then do please better. If you do not want to be criticised then work harder.

“If you do not want people to demand for your sacking or resignation then do your job and stop seeking to intimidate, attack, discredit or undermine those that criticise you.

“I am not an enemy of the military but rather a true friend who is candid and courageous enough to speak the bitter and plain truth even where others dare not.

“I am merely saying what millions are thinking and know.

“Again I am merely a concerned citizen who is genuinely worried about the way things are going in our country when it comes to security and other matters.

“When the leadership of our Armed Forces have got it right on past occasions I have commended their gallantry, professionalism and courage and this is on record.

“Given this when they do not rise up to the occasion and their performance is below expectation I reserve the right to criticise them, point out their shortcomings and call for their resignation or removal.

“That is the way things work in a nation which prides itself on free speech and given the fact that this is a democracy with laws and a constitution.

“We are not a under a military dictatorship and the Military High Command or Defence Headquarters who speak for them cannot silence us or expect us to remain silent when they get things wrong.

“I believe that if they had any honour and integrity they would have resigned for their abysmal performance rather than spitting in the wind, beating their chests and pretending that all is well.

“Given the fact that they have refused to do this, I once again call on President Muhammadu Buhari, as I did in my video, to retire them and appoint Service Chiefs that can do the job properly and meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“For this I offer no apology and I stand by everything that I said in that video including the assertion that the leadership and rank and file of the DSS, NIA and NPF have continued to give the necessary intelligence, confront and tackle the terrorists and do their job as best as they can but the Military High Command have not.

“Others may be intimidated and compelled to remain silent but I will not.

“Numerous Governors, including the Governor of Zamfara state, have publicly and privately called for Nigerians to arm themselves whilst others, like the Governors of Kaduna state and Niger state, have called for greater efforts on the part of the military to seek out, uproot and confront the terrorists.

“Other Governors, like the Governor of Ondo state and indeed ALL the Governors of the South West, have gone as far as to demand that the states and zones have their own Armed militias and police because you have not been able to protect the people.

“Such is the level of angst and anger in the land and requires essentially a referendum on your performance.

“If all was well not one of these respected individuals or anyone else have cause to complain or demand more from you.

“Instead of rectifying the situation the only thing you can do is issue a press statement telling me not to complain?

“Do we not have the right to call a spade a spade?

“This is especially so when lives are involved and so many have been lost.

“Should we suffer this indignity and pain in silence?

“Are these incessant attacks and slaughter of innocent people not a disgrace to our nation and to our Armed Forces?

“Have we lost all sense of pride, dignity and self respect that our soldiers and civilians are being killed and kidnapped by motor cycle riding rag tag bandits and we should just remain silent?

“Can we not tell you when we are tired, fed up and had enough of your failures?

“Instead of showing remorse and assuring us you will do better in the future you issue angry and insolent press statements in an attempt to silence and intimidate.

“The truth is you have simply put salt in our wounds and added insult to injuries.

“And whether you like it or not I will continue to point out the failures of our military High Command without fear or favour because they are meant to work for us.

“We do not work for them. Rather we pay and maintain them with taxpayers money and they do not pay or maintain us.

“They cannot impose a culture of silence on us and neither will we accept it.

“Most importantly in a civilian dispensation the military are subordinates of the political class and the people and are meant to live up to expectation.

“Where they do not we can and must protest and demand for their removal.

“They are not above the law, they are not superior to those of us that are not in the military and neither are they immune from criticism or lawful and legitimate sanctions.

“Permit me to end with this.

“The way to honour the families and assuage the hurt and pain of our fallen heroes in the military that the Defence Headquarters referred to in their press statement and the loved ones of those civilians that have been massacred by terrorists all over the country over the last 7 years is to fight fight the terrorists with everything you have got in a disciplined, patriotic and honest manner and utterly crushed them.

“It is not by issuing angry and nonsensical press statements to members of the public and concerned Nigerians feigning affection for the families of the victims of your own incompetence and all those dear and gallant soups that we have lost.”