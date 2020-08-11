President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a virtual meeting with members of the Nigerian Governors Forum’s Security Committee, headed by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, over security developments in some parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others in attendance include the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, represented by Major General U.S. Yakubu.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i; and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, were also in attendance.

The affected governors that joined the meeting virtually were Bello (Kogi), Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

NAN reports that President Buhari had on Monday met with five governors from the North East, where he reassured that security would be restored to the area and the nation at large.

He said his administration was adopting new strategies, following the acquisition of modern military equipment.

The Monday’s security meeting with the North-East State governors was also attended by Osinbajo, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police and heads of intelligence agencies.