Insecurity: Be focused, Chief of Air Staff directs troops

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has urged the Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Hadarin Daji to remain focused on ridding the country of bandits and other criminal elements.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

Amao was quoted as having made the statement while on operational tour of OPHD in Zamfara State.

According to CAS, the current onslaught against bandits and their activities has continued to yield the expected outcome, hence the need to remain focused disciplined and extra- vigilant until the security situation improves.

He said: “This is not the time for you to be complacent or assume that we have overcome the enemy.

“Rather, times like this calls for utmost discipline, alertness and extra focus on the task ahead.”

Amao, however, commended them for their gallantry, dedication to duty and resolve towards ensuring that the fight against banditry in some parts of the country was brought to an end.

Earlier, the Joint Task Force Commander of OPHD, who also is the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Uwem Bassey, briefed Amao on ongoing operations in Zamfara State and the entire region.

He informed him that the operations had continued to yield the requisite results with bandits hideouts being destroyed and decimated.

Bassey also thanked Amao for ensuring that OPHD as well as Nigerian Air Force Special forces were well trained and equipped for deployment to operational areas in the region.

According to him, the renewed vigour exhibited by both air and ground troops will no doubt be instrumental towards bringing the security situation in Zamfara State and environs to an end.

Amao also took time to visit wounded airmen at the Federal Medical Centre and 207 Quick Response Group, Gusau, where he assured them of NAF’s commitment towards their medical attention and complete recovery.

He said: “In the last two months, several bandits have been neutralised through coordinated efforts between the air component, NAF Special Forces and other security elements in the theatre of operations.

“The joint operations, which is in its critical moments, has so far seen to the dislodging of key bandits’ leaders and their followers as well as the destruction of their strongholds.”