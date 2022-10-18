Insecurity: Bandits attack Niger State hospital, kill two, abduct dozens

Bandits have attacked the Abdulsalami Abubakar General Hospital, Gulu in Niger state, killing two persons and abducting many people, including a doctor and a pharmacist.

A medical officer, Nda Mohammed who spoke to journalists said the incident happened around 2am with sporadic shootings, thereby causing pandemonium in the community.

Nda said “the bandits attacked Gulu community in the night and people started scampering for their lives, then they (gunmen) went into the hospital and carried as many people as they could, including the doctor and the pharmacist and they left.

“Unfortunately, the bandits killed a former medical personnel who lives opposite the hospital. I don’t know his other name but we all call him Ya-Tachi.

“While they carried out their operations, nobody stopped them and no security agent showed up. Not even the local vigilante group members came through”.

Another senior doctor who did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent that, “the more than 20 people who were kidnapped in our hospital include members of staff, relatives of patients who are taking care of their sick families.

“The list of staff kidnapped by the bandits include: Head of Clinical, Dr John, the Head of Hematology, Usman Zabbo. Also, from Medical Laboratory Department, Awaisu Bida, two daughters of the Chief Nursing Officer, wife and daughter of the Chief Pharmacist.

“In fact, as I am talking to you now, we don’t know the exact number of people they abducted.”

While confirming the attacks, the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, described the incident as an inhuman act.

He said, “the recent attack and killing of some persons at Gulu General Hospital and the abduction of unspecified number of innocent people including medical personnel is regrettable, stressing the need for swift, intensified security operation in order not to hamper the smooth healthcare delivery in the area.”

Governor Bello, while lamenting the spate of insecurity in that axis of the state, described the attacks as callous, inhuman and condemnable.

Accordingly, he said “we are deeply concerned about the recent rise in banditry and kidnappings in Gulu communities when we are rejoicing and consolidating in the successes so far recorded in other affected areas, but as a responsible government, we will not rest on our oars until we triumph over evil”.

He further called on the Joint Security Taskforce in the state to urgently put an end to the incessant banditry, kidnappings and wanton attacks on several communities at Gulu in Lapai Local Government Area.