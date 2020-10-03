Abayomi Oladipo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Iyaganku, Ibadan, has advised the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to assign roles to experienced retired police officers.

He said that the measure was in order to effectively tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Oladipo gave the advice on Saturday during a send off organised by Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Oyo State, for the retired Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Attahiru Isah.

Oladipo said that it had become necessary for the Police Force to look for the experienced officers after retirement for them to share their expertise and knowledge with the new intakes and serving officers.

“Those who have served as long as 35 years and well grounded in policing should be given a role after service where they will make their expertise to bear on the new intakes and those still serving in police.

“That is when things of old will not elude the Nigeria Police and there will be continuity and improvement on the expertise of those that are still in service and thereby tackling insecurity challenges effectively.

“What those who are retiring met and know, the current people don’t know it. So, they need a role to play so that the years of experience will not just go with them,” Oladipo said.

In his remark, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, described the retired officer as reliable and someone who did share words of motivation to make things work.

Enwonwu, who was represented by DCP Kehinde Longe, however, appreciated the PCRC in the state for organising the send off party as well as their regular effort and support to the police.

The Oyo State Chairman of PCRC, Peter Omofoye, said Isah contributed to the stability of PCRC in the state when crisis started immediately after its last election and prevented the committee from falling apart.

Omofoye said the retired officer used his experience and expertise in resolving the committee’s problem and united the members.

“You have worked and laboured for us in Oyo State, we appreciate it and the result of your good work is what you are witnessing now.

“DCP Attahiru Isah is an excellent and superb police officer,” Omofoye said.

Also contributing, Sariki Sasa, Alhaji Aruna Malyasin, urged police officers to emulate Isah, saying majority of the tribes in Oyo State love him and did not want him to retire now.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Farms, Dotun Sanusi, described Isah as a man “that never discriminates, honest and has a listening ear”.

Sanusi said that Isah was one of the people that would not allow Nigeria to divide, adding that the country would need his experience.

In his appreciation, Isah said he never knew he was doing a lot of good things people said about him. He said he was only acting and doing things as God sent him.

He urged the officers to ensure they did their best with honesty and fear of God whenever in uniform.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that highlight of the occasion was presentation of gift donated by the state PCRC and other philanthropists.