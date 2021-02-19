Leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, and the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group at the weekend tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the rising spate of insecurity in the South West.

The Yoruba leaders said the meeting was in swift response to the growing spate of insecurity in the region, disclosing that the meeting was also geared towards working out lasting strategies and modalities to secure the region against killer herdsmen.

The group also expressed its support to the South West Security Network, codenamed operation Amotekun, adding that it has done well in securing the region.

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also the Chairman and Convener of the meeting, added that it was a wake-up call to all prominent stakeholders in the South West in order to address the various security challenges in the region and further strengthen the safety of the people in the region.

Iba Adams said the issue of insecurity is between life and death and as such it must be addressed in the most strategic manner.

The group, in a communique issued at the strategic meeting, said: “We shared the concern of the people in general and prominent Nigerians especially about the security situation in the land.

“We are worried that the situation if not addressed signals a grievous national crisis”.

“The statement of Minister of Defence of the nation calling on Nigerians to defend themselves was clearly official endorsement of self defence. We therefore, call on

the government to quickly arrest the apparent descent into anarchy.

“We aligned with the call of the governors of the South West that President Muhammadu Buhari should prove his innocence in the carnage being perpetrated by herders by not only unambiguously condemning the nefarious acts but also taking clear steps to exterminate it.”

The Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the meeting had the backing of Yoruba leaders, including Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo and other stakeholders in the Yoruba nation, adding that the Yoruba nation would not fold its arms and allow the killer herdsmen to send prominent sons and daughters of the race to their early graves

Odumakin faulted the political structure and arrangements in the country, saying a multinational state such as Nigeria must be built on respect for different human components making up the sovereign nation.

Leaders of other groups present at the meeting included the Oodua Peoples Congress, Agbekoya, Vigilante and Hunters.

Apart from leaders of all the security groups in the South West, prominent leaders that were also present at the meeting were the Publicity Secretary of Yoruba Summit Group, Gbonka Gboyega Adejumo, Bashorun Akin Osuntokun Ogbeni Sola Lawal and Chief Olumuyiwa Okunowo.