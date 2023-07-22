Insecurity: Army launches operation to end Plateau killings

828 828

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has inaugurated a special operation code-named ”Operation Hakorin Damisa IV” to tackle insecurity in Plateau

Lagbaja inaugurated the special operation on Saturday in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The COAS explained that the special operation was aimed at tackling the ongoing security challenges within Mangu and environs.

He charged troops of the special force to respond to all distress calls and work with other security agencies to end all forms of insecurity in the area.

”Gentlemen, as your 23rd COAS I address you today and charge all of you deployed for this special operation to end the conflicts in Mangu and environs

”You must work with other security agencies and because you are a people’s army, you must respond to all distress calls

”You must also give feedback to the people at all times in order to win the confidence of the public.”

The COAS also charged the troops to be professional and guided by the rules of engagement during the operation.

He warned that any soldier found wanting would not be spared.

”You must be fair and just to all; you should be soldiers for all, always check the books and operate by the books,” he added.

Lagbaja, who promised to address challenges of troops in war fronts, said his leadership was determined to restore peace and security to all troubled areas in the country.

He called on residents of Mangu to cooperate with the military and other security agencies by providing timely information for prompt response.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the COAS was earlier briefed on the security situation in the area by Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigeria Army.

He also met with religious and community leaders, youth and women groups, and officials of the local authority in Mangu.

Lagbaja appealed to the stakeholders to preach peace at all times, stressing that peace and security was key to national development.