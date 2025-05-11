Insecurity: Anambra traditionalists to expose colleagues allegedly preparing charms for criminals

The Nzuko Odinani Welfare Association (a body of traditionalists) in Anambra has promised to expose traditional medicine practitioners, who allegedly specialised in preparing charms for criminals and other unlawful traditional and cultural practices.

The association also promised to assist security agencies to flush out the bad eggs within trado-medicine practitioners in order to enhance adequate security in the state.

The group’s Chairman, Dikeato Izuegbu, reportedly made the promise during its courtesy call on the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu.

Izuegbu commended the police commissioner for his commitment to community engagement.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed in a statement to newsmen in Awka on Sunday that the group visited the command on Wednesday.

Ikenga quoted Orutugu to have promised that the command would partner the association to resolve some social issues surrounding traditional and cultural practices and law enforcement.

According to the statement, the police chief promised a synergy between the command and the group to improve the security of lives and property in the state by “promoting mutual understanding and respect between law enforcement and traditional/cultural practices in the state”.

Orutugu reportedly said that “understanding and respecting local customs and traditions will help build trust and facilitate effective policing in the state”.

