The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi at on Saturday expressed displeasure over the dimension insecurity has taken in Nigeria even as he insisted that bandits and kidnappers now have monopoly of violence.

Oba Adeyemi, who disclosed this in Lagos during the 51st birthday celebration of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, said that monopoly of violence is supposed to be concentrated in government but regrettably that was not the case.

The first class monarch, however charged the Federal Government to be proactive in ensuring that the South-west is safe for residents.

“The monopoly of violence must be concentrated in government but regrettably, we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have monopoly of violence than the government which is the reason why we are in this current situation.”

Oba Adeyemi also commended the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams for his courage, steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race, adding that Adams has truly proved the gods right that his appointment was divine.

“Aare Gani Adams’ appointment is divine and based on merit. It took me over five years to consult widely and seek the support of the gods in the spiritual realms before he was appointed. He didn’t contest for it neither did he struggle for it. He was divinely appointed and my prayer is that he will lead Yoruba race for a longer time.”

Meanwhile, the Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa, in Ile-Ife Oba Adewole Adedire, who stood in for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, extolled the virtues of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, saying the traditional institution in South-west will always support the Aare Gani Adams in ensuring that zone is safe.

While expressing his appreciation to all the guests and dignitaries that graced the occasion, Iba Gani Adams said that COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow him to have an elaborate celebration last year when he turned 50 but said he was glad to celebrate his 51st birthday anniversary in a grand style on Saturday.

“Last year, we only managed to do thanksgiving, but today, I give glory to almighty God for His grace to celebrate my new age.

“In commemoration of my 51st birthday, today I am giving scholarship to four indigent students from four different universities, namely, University of Lagos, University of Ife, University of Ibadan and Lagos State University to encourage our students to take our Yoruba language serious so that it will not go into extinction”

Adams, however, urged the Federal Government to make sure that the South-west is safe for people. He pointed out also that the FG has all it takes to enhance the quality of education across the country through enduring programmes that can help the brilliant and indigent students in the country.