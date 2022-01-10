Insecurity: Akeredolu visits attack spot, expresses sadness on killing

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu visited Omolege Junction, near Ute in Ose Local Government Area where suspected gunmen last Thursday night killed three people and razed down buildings in the community.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Richard Olatunde made this known in a statement he made available Sunday in Akure, the State capital.

Akeredolu, who commiserated with the people over the incident, particularly the death of community head, said no government would be happy with the killings of its people.

The Governor visited the scene in company of the state Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi; Commander of Amotekun Corps, Tunji Adeleye and some members of the State Executive Council.

Akeredolu, while describing the attack on the community as unfortunate, vowed that concerted efforts would be made to ensure that such attack did not reoccur in the state.

He said: “I commiserate with you on the death of your loved ones. May their souls rest in peace. No government will be happy with this kind of development.

“You have to be prepared. These herdsmen are becoming too problematic. We are not sleeping. You can see the police and Amotekun here. With this one they have done, we will ensure that it is their last evil act here.

“Those behind this are criminals. Those supporting them are all criminals too. Anyone who commits crime will answer for it. The police and Amotekun, with other security agencies, will set out and bring them to justice. We will treat them as criminals.

“Both the police and Amotekun have briefed me that they were being shot at. But for their boldness and courage, the criminals would have overwhelmed them.

“I want to assure you, don’t be scared. We are still on their track. They have ran to Edo now. But for the houses that were raised down, government will bring relieve materials. We will rebuild the ones that were razed completely.”

Earlier, the Akarigbo of Ute Land, Chief Felix Olabode, narrated how the ugly incident happened.

He said:”I was home when we heard that some gunmen came and killed people here. We came here immediately and we met a dead body. These buildings have not been razed.

“When we alerted the police, the DPO came and we didn’t know that those people were still around. Not less than 30 minutes after the police evacuated the dead, the gunmen came back and razed these buildings.

“They always use guns to scare people away here and then brought their cows to graze on people’s farm and drink water.

“When they are leaving too, they also use guns to scare people away and leave. We have seen the level of damage here. People have left here. We are begging the government to come to our rescue.”

The Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in the area, Folorunso Olofe, disclosed that the gunmen were always attacking with AK-47.

“This has been happening for long. They are always coming with AK-47. They were more than 50. One Amotekun officer was hit with a bullet during the attack. They came and killed the Baale. Police came and evacuated the dead and not up to 15 minutes, they came back and razed this place,” he said.

According to the villagers, the suspects attacked the community following the refusal of the residents to allow the herdsmen to graze on their farms.

