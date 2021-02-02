Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed concerns at the alarming rate which illegal immigrants pass through the nation’s land borders to perpetrate crime in the country.

Akeredolu raised the concern on Tuesday in Akure when playing host to Dora Amahian, Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Immigration Service, Zone F, comprising Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

The governor said that Nigerians would be shocked to know the number of illegal immigrants who daily come into the country through the land borders.

He said that there was a need for urgent action to tackle the issue of illegal foreigners becoming permanent residents of the country.

“Something has to be done. A number of criminal activities in our forest reserves are being perpetrated by foreigners. We are facing serious security challenges.

” I don’t know if you can face the challenge. I am not too sure your efforts alone can be sufficient. There is the need for collaboration with other security agencies. Peace is what we are talking about in the country,” he said.

Earlier, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Dora Amahian had appreciated Akeredolu for sustaining the cordial relationship with the immigration service in the state.

She said recent events had shown that security was not an exclusive preserve of any group or individual, “rather, it is inclusive of all and sundry”.

“As an arm of the nation’s security architecture and first line security agency, we are soliciting for your continuous partnership to facilitate our efforts at ensuring a secured and peaceful state,” Amahian said.

The ACG appealed to the Ondo State government to support the service with provision of land to build its state command headquarters and patrol vehicles to enable it carryout surveillance, particularly around border communities in the state.

She also solicited the support of the media in the area of advocacy to disseminate information to educate Nigerians on their roles to protect the country’s territorial integrity.