Insecurity: Afenifere says Buhari lacks capacity, demands GNU

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has called for a Government of National Unity ahead of 2023 general election.

The umbrella body of the Yoruba race said this on Wednesday in a communique after its leadership meeting.

In the communique issued after the meeting held on Wednesday at the country home of its Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to resolve the country’s challenges, hence the need for a Government of National Unity.

It said: “After extensive deliberations, Afenifere resolved as follow:

“The situation in the country is now so dire that there is an urgent need to approach the issue in a more decisive manner.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocate for a Government of National Unity.

“Such a Government of National Unity is to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new Democratic Government.”

Afenifere commended the operation of the Amotekun Security Network in the South West states.

He said: “Once again, Afenifere is reiterating its position that Restructuring of the Nigerian State must take place before the much vaunted Elections.

“We also recommend that States that are ready must be allowed to establish their own Police Forces.

“The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police are unfounded and self serving.”