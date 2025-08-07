Insecurity: 30 Zamfara communities protest in Gusau, demand Govt action

Residents from over 30 villages in Dan-Isa and Kagara districts of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Gusau, calling for urgent government intervention over escalating insecurity in their communities.

The protester, mostly women and children, marched through the streets of Gusau, the state capital, carrying placards with messages such as “We Need Peace in Kaura-Namoda Villages,” “Governor Dauda Lawal and Matawalle Should Rescue Us,” and “Our People Are Being Killed Daily.”

Speaking to journalists in front of the Government House in Gusau, one of the community leaders, Lawal Kamilu from Dan-Isa, said the protest was a desperate cry for help following years of relentless bandit attacks, kidnappings, and killings.

“We came from about 30 villages. Most of us here are women and children because many of our men have either been killed or kidnapped by bandits,” Kamilu said.

According to him, hundreds of people in the area have lost their lives, while scores remain in captivity, with ransom demands often running into millions of naira.

“We have sold our farms and properties just to secure the release of our loved ones. We are now left with nothing,” he added.

The protesters called on Governor Dauda Lawal, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, and President Bola Tinubu to urgently address the deteriorating security situation in the state.

“We are begging all relevant authorities to rescue us from the grip of these bandits. Zamfara is now at the mercy of God,” Kamilu pleaded.

Security personnel, including police and other agencies, were deployed around the Government House and other key locations in Gusau to ensure the protest remained peaceful.

Post Views: 15