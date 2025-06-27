Insecurity: 2027 politics will distract Ribadu — Security Analyst 

A seasoned security analyst, Senator Iroegbu, has faulted the appointment of a partisan politician, Nuhu Ribadu, as the National Security Adviser, saying the 2027 elections will distract him from attending to the insecurity confronting the nation.

The security expert, who boasts close to two decades as a security analyst, revealed this in an interview he granted on online news medium, News Express.

Iroegbu, also a researcher and journalist, said: “Ideally, the National Security Adviser should be a professional with deep expertise in national security, strategic affairs, or defence.

“While the NSA’s role is advisory, the sensitivity and influence of the office demand neutrality and objectivity.

“A partisan politician may lack the necessary focus or may be swayed by political calculations rather than strategic imperatives.

“Therefore, I support the view that the NSA should be a non-partisan technocrat who can make sound, unbiased security recommendations in the national interest.”

Also Read:

Reacting to media reports linking Ribadu to a possible 2027 gubernatorial run in Adamawa State or even as running mate to President Bola Tinubu, Iroegbu said: “While these reports remain speculative and unconfirmed, should they prove true, it would indeed present a serious distraction, especially in a period of heightened insecurity.

“The role of the NSA requires undivided attention, strategic thinking, and neutrality.

“Political ambitions could compromise decision-making, reduce public trust, and weaken coordination within the national security architecture.

“Nigeria cannot afford divided loyalties in such a critical position at this volatile time.”

Overall, Iroegbu scored the Tinubu Administration low in the area of security.

He said: “I would rate the current security situation as poor, largely a continuation, if not a deterioration, of what we experienced during the Buhari administration.”

Post Views: 13