Innovation: Seven-Up Bottling Company’s dedication to beverage excellence, creation of Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe

In the present day of constant brand innovation, and drive for market superiority, a manufacturer’s ability to devise products for a wide range of dynamic customers, is key to sustaining market share.

The Nigerian beverage sector is a saturated market, with several brands jostling for customers’ attention, and patronage. In this highly competitive market, Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), which is a leading beverage manufacturer in Nigeria, has continued to solidify its place as a beacon of customer-centric propositions.

The most recent proof of SBC’s dedication to beverage excellence unfolded at an exclusive event tagged ‘Jolibration’ in Lagos, where the curtain was lifted on two additions to their esteemed brand collection: Hydr8 100, a carbonated isotonic drink, and D’Vybe, a flavoured carbonated soft drink.

The reason behind these new offerings is straightforward and factual. Hydr8 100, a carbonated isotonic drink infused with vitamins and electrolytes, offers delightful flavours: Strawberry, Pineberry, and Tangy Twist. Its design is precisely engineered to keep consumers replenished, refreshed, and rehydrated during their daily activities. All these attributes are reflected in the product tagline ‘Keep your bounce.’

“It’s the perfect companion for those who are always on the go. The variety of flavours is a significant win, making hydration enjoyable with Hydr8 100, ” said Segun Ogunleye, the General Manager (GM) of Marketing.

D’Vybe, available in Chapman and Ginger flavours, aligns with a proposition to deliver more than just a beverage. “D’Vybe offers consumers the freedom to express themselves and explore their unique tastes without limits. With its enticing tagline, ‘Make Every Moment a Vybe,’ it’s an invitation to celebrate individuality and diversity,” Ogunleye added.

The ‘Jolibration’ event, which lasted for two days, provided a unique brand experience for customers, celebrities, and socialites. The event, graced by top celebrities such as Dbanj, White Money, Cross D Boss, Reekado Banks, Uriel, Neo Energy, Saskay, Adekunle, Whitemoney and Dotun d Energy Gad, was a beehive of activities that conveyed the brand essence to the audience.

It is no secret that keeping consumers at the heart of their business has positively impacted SBC’s success, boasting an array of well-loved products such as Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, Mountain Dew, H2oH, Teem, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando energy drink, Aquafina premium drinking water, Rockstar premium energy drink, and now, Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe.

SBC, renowned as one of Nigeria’s largest manufacturing companies, continues to substantiate its reputation in the beverage industry. With the introduction of two new variants, Hydr8 100 and D’Vybe, the company, again, underscores the reality of its commitment: inspiring the passion of consumers and refreshing their dreams.