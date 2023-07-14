Innocent Bola-Audu: Lawyer cautions critics’ on campaign of calumny against unionist

828 828

A legal representative to Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu, the embattled President, Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN), Babatunde Adewusi, has cautioned critics to desist from a campaign of calumny against his client.

Adewusi gave the warning while briefing newsmen in Abuja following the recent reports being circulated in the media about Bola-Audu.

He dismissed the recent reports circulating in the news media regarding the alleged interest of the Federal Government FG in appealing the decision of the FCT High Court which cleared Bola-Audu of the charges of human trafficking brought against him by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“We would like to clarify that these latest reports are a result of a mischievous scheme designed to discredit our client’s rightful claim as the President of ASCSN.and impede him from assuming office on the strength of the judgement of the FCT High Court which exonerated him of all allegation,” he said

According to him, it is important to note that the report circulating in the news media stating that our client is still answerable to criminal charges is unequivocally fake news.

“The Federal Government will never engage the services of fraudulent and unregistered entities such as the so-called Anti-Corruption Outreach for MASS mobilisation and Action Against Corruption.

“The said entity is faceless and unregistered at the Corporate Affairs Commission CAC.

“We have however reported this matter to the appropriate security agencies to thoroughly investigate the individuals behind this despicable scheme and bring them to justice,” he said.

Adewusi restated that Bola-Audu had been duly discharged and acquitted of all charges previously made against him.

“It is believed that these charges were maliciously sponsored by individuals who unlawfully interfered with his tenure as the National President of ASCSN.

“He believes that these individuals are the ones sponsoring appeals, if any, against the judgement of the FCT High Court , which clearly declared there was no offence

initially,” he said.

The lawyer, who urged the public to ignore the sinister plots of these individuals, extended a heartfelt gratitude to the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, the Head of Service of the Federation, among others, for their resolve to do what was right in the face of such blackmail tactics.