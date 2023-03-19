Inmates: 122 males, three females on death row in Gombe, Bauchi – NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service says it has no fewer than 125 inmates on death row in its facilities in Gombe and Bauchi States.

It confirmed this while responding to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria on death penalty in the two states.

The Controller of Corrections in Gombe State, Lawal Gusau, said the Service has 94 inmates comprising 93 males and one female on death row in its facility in the state.

Gusau said the inmates were awaiting execution of the death penalty.

According to him, there are 1,692 inmates in the state as at February 28, 2023.

He said 94 of the 1,692 inmates were on death row and seven lifers, while 770 convicted inmates and 821 awaiting trial.

In Bauchi State, about 31 inmates on death row were awaiting execution in the state.

The Statistics Officer, NCoS, Bauchi State Command, DSC Abdullahi Usman, said the 24 inmates comprised 22 males and two females.

Usman said that seven males of the 24 inmates were awaiting execution by stoning.

He said: “Most of the inmates on death row in Bauchi are not indigenes of the state.

“They were brought in from other states.

“This is as a result of apprehension and pressure from the inmates’ family when incarcerated in facilities domicile in their state of origin.”

Usman said the Service was awaiting for Executive Order by the respective state governments before carrying out the execution as passed by courts of competent jurisdiction.