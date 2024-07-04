Inmate on death row pardoned after Zion Ministry prayers

The testimony of Enugu-born Ikenna Eze elicited a deafening applause from the multitude who gathered at Zion Prayer Movement, Lagos, last Sunday for the weekly Fellowship programme.

Sharing the story of his journey to freedom with the amazed audience, the teary-eyed Eze narrated how he spent 15 years on death row in a Nigerian Prison.

His problem started one year into an apprenticeship scheme when he had a problem with a customer which led to his imprisonment in 2009. He said he was later sentenced to death and was abandoned by family members and friends.

A lady she met on Facebook introduced her to Zion Ministry and he started following the programme reluctantly as he had lost all hope of ever seeing the outside walls of prison again.

However, his fate changed in January, 2024, when Evangelist Ebuka Obi, the Spiritual Director of Zion Ministry, mentioned his case during the Divine Mercy programme. The video of the prophecy was replayed as the crowd roared.

“There is somebody called Ikenna. I see you walking out freely from the prison. You have been in prison for a long time. You will come and give testimony. Watch and see. Ikenna will come and give testimony and everybody will praise the God of Omecharafancha (the one who does everything),” Ebuka declared.

Despite his misgivings about the prophecy, Ikenna became a free man in June, when the prison gates were thrown open and he was told to go home a free man after being granted state pardon.

