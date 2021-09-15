INL supports UNODC with $6.8 million to fight trafficking

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has announced approximately $6.8 million in contributions to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for projects in Nigeria to combat trafficking in persons.

The INL donation will fund UNODC to train the Nigeria Correctional Service in the northeastern states of Borno, Gombe, and Adamawa.

The funds will also support UNODC’s Middle Belt Investigations project by ensuring local police investigators in the states of Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa have the training and resources to respond more effectively to incidents of criminality, kidnapping, and conflict.

It also aims to improve the capacity of local courts and prosecutors by increasing transparency and adherence to due process for cases related to the activities of Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.

The United States, through its partnership with the UNODC, provides support to its work combating drugs, crime, and corruption, and building the capacity of the Nigerian National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).