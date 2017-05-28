Injury forces Sharapova out of Wimbledon qualifier

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova will be unable to compete in Wimbledon qualifying competition at Roehampton because of injury.

The 30-year-old five-time Grand Slam champion has not played since May 16 when she retired with a thigh problem from her second-round match at the Italian Open.

The Russian is now hoping to return at the end of July, by which time the grass court season will have ended.

She had returned in April at the expiration of a 15-month doping ban and had a wildcard for next week’s Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wimbledon qualifying at Roehampton starts on June 26, with the championships proper beginning on July 3.

As a result of missing the entire grass court season, she will not be ranked highly enough to gain direct entry into the US Open.

As at Wimbledon, she will be eligible for qualifying but will need a wildcard from the USTA if she is to automatically make the main draw.

