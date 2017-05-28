LATEST NEWS:
11. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 11, 20171min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

England beat Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup

FootballSport

Eguaveon’s resignation a product of a corrupt system – Odegbami, others

FootballSport

Alexis Sanchez set to dump Arsenal

FootballSport

Ronaldo keeps mum over twin babies

FootballSport

LA Galaxy target Ibrahimovic

FootballSport

World Cup: Kane silences Scotland’s celebration with late leveller for England

FootballSport

AFCON Qualifier: Beating Nigeria very interesting – South African coach

FootballSport

Injury forces Sharapova out of Wimbledon qualifier

Maria-Sharapova-e1484075778446.jpg
The 30-year-old five-time Grand Slam champion has not played since May 16 when she retired with a thigh problem from her second-round match at the Italian Open

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova will be unable to compete in Wimbledon qualifying competition at Roehampton because of injury.
The 30-year-old five-time Grand Slam champion has not played since May 16 when she retired with a thigh problem from her second-round match at the Italian Open.
The Russian is now hoping to return at the end of July, by which time the grass court season will have ended.
She had returned in April at the expiration of a 15-month doping ban and had a wildcard for next week’s Aegon Classic in Birmingham.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wimbledon qualifying at Roehampton starts on June 26, with the championships proper beginning on July 3.
As a result of missing the entire grass court season, she will not be ranked highly enough to gain direct entry into the US Open.
As at Wimbledon, she will be eligible for qualifying but will need a wildcard from the USTA if she is to automatically make the main draw.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousEguaveon’s resignation a product of a corrupt system - Odegbami, others

nextVSF spends N60m on treatment of Boko Haram victims in Borno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Arik Air shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts

Read Evans’ lavish lifestyle, his real names

IRT operatives, in videos and photo, celebrate arrest of Nigeria’s richest kidnapper

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements