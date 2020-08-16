Nigeria’s duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were conspicuously missing as Rangers battled to nil all against Livingston in a Scottish Premiership tie on Sunday.

Rangers confirmed that Aribo missed the tie due to a “slight knock”.

Scott Arfield comes into the team with Steven Gerrard opting not to risk Aribo, who’s been so impressive for Rangers so far this season.

Filip Helander comes in for the injured Leon Balogun in the centre of defence with the defender yet to recover from a quad issue.

Jon McLaughlin continues in goal in place of Allan McGregor, who remains on the sidelines.

Confirming the team on the club website, Rangers said: “From the team which defeated St Johnstone 3-0 on Wednesday to make it three wins and no goals conceded from three league matches so far this season, Canadian skipper Scott Arfield comes in for Joe Aribo, while Sweden international Filip Helander starts in place of Leon Balogun.”

The manager revealed that Balogun missed the game with a minor quad issue, while Aribo has taken a slight knock, with Gerrard opting not to risk him.

Meanwhile, Gerrard hoped Aribo will be fit to face Kilmarnock as he was a significant pre-match blow for Gerrard but he is confident the injury sustained in training won’t sideline the Nigerian internationalist for too long.

He said: “I’m hoping to have him back for next weekend. He’s got a small ankle problem that we scanned. There’s a bit of swelling in there which is obviously a big risk coming to a surface like this.

“We made the sensible call but I think we certainly missed Joe as he’s obviously a game changer in the final third.”