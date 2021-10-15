Injured Super Eagles Alex Iwobi returns to training at Everton

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been handed a boost ahead of his side’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United as three players have returned to full training.

One of the players is Alex Iwobi, who pulled out of the Super Eagles squad for this month’s games against Central African Republic after picking up an injury.

The Hale End Academy product missed the Toffees 1-1 draw with Manchester United prior to the international break because of the ailment – the first time the winger has been omitted from a matchday squad in the new season.

Providing a fitness update on his squad, Benitez said to Everton’s official webpage : “The international break is an opportunity to bring back players.

“Alex Iwobi was training and [so were] Digne and Coleman – that is good news for us – they have started training with the team.”

The big question is whether Iwobi will be named in the starting line-up shortly after his recovery when the Hammers visit Goodison Park after starting three matches in a row prior to his spell on the sidelines.

The Nigeria national teamer has faced West Ham seven times in the Premier League, registering three assists.