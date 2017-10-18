Injured Mane named to play in Senegal’s World Cup ties next month

Sadio Mane was named in Senegal’s 25-man squad on Wednesday for their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

His English Premier League clubside, Liverpool FC, have however said last week the winger would be out for up to six weeks.

Senegal, who need two points to qualify for next year’s finals in Russia, play South Africa away in Polokwane on November 10 and then at home in Dakar on November 14.

“Sadio Mane has resumed individual training and will probably resume full training next week,” Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse, told a news conference.

Mane hurt his hamstring in Senegal’s last Group D game — a 2-0 away win over the Cape Verde Islands on October 7.

Liverpool had said then the injury “could keep him out of action for up to six weeks”.

Senegal have stuck with the same squad which beat Cape Verde, including West Ham United striker, Diafra Sakho, who returned to the national team and scored in the victory in Praia.

However, there was once again no recall for Stoke City’s Mame Biram Diouf.