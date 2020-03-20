Injured Kwara Utd player undergoes successful surgery

Kwara United winger, Abdulsalam Abdulsalam, has undergone successful surgery at the General Hospital in Ilorin.

Abdulsalam, on Sunday in Ilorin, had a fracture on his left leg during a match against Wikki Tourists for which he was rushed to the hospital after playing for only two minutes.

His injury brought serious tension and panic to his teammates, opponents and fans and many had to go to the hospital after Kwara United’s 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists.

The doctors on ground however scheduled Abdulsalam to be operated on, on Thursday and the outcome was successful to the delight of everyone.

Kwara United Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, who was accompanied by the General Manager, Bashir Badawiy, and Secretary, Hamidu Olowo, were all in happy mood when they visited Abdulsalam on Friday after his operation.

“We are happy that he had a smooth surgery and we hope that he recuperates fast for him to start training,” Badawiy said.

Meanwhile, Kwara United are hopeful of leaving the drop zone when the league resumes with two home games against Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars.

