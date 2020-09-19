Danny Ings is not interested in leaving Southampton, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Friday, describing speculation regarding the striker moving away from St Mary’s as “absolute nonsense”.

Ings, Southampton’s top goalscorer with 25 goals in all competitions last season, has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur by British media ahead of Sunday’s English Premier League clash between both sides.

But Hasenhuettl told a news conference on Friday: “I don’t know how often I spoke last season about Ings and how important he is.

“All I want to say is that there is zero interest from Danny to go anywhere.

“He is 100 per cent happy to be here and, for us, it’s 100 per cent not discussable that we (allow him to) leave.

“He’s one of the best strikers in Europe.

“Any rumours are absolutely nonsense.”

Southampton, who came 11th last season after a late surge, have started this campaign with two defeats.

They lost to Crystal Palace in their league opener before being eliminated in the League Cup second round by second-tier Brentford on Wednesday.

Hasenhuettl added: “It was not the start we wanted to have, but when you step out of pre-season you do not know what level you are.

“When you compare us to the end of last season, we are not where we hoped to be.

“There are some reasons for that.

“But we have to use the games we have to get back to that level.”

Hasenhuettl will be without Nathan Redmond against Spurs after the winger suffered an ankle injury in the 2-0 home loss to Brentford.

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong could return, however, having resumed training after recovering from a thigh injury.

Reuters/NAN.