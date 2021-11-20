Infrastructure development: Ojelabi, Oniba score Sanwo-Olu

The Chairman-elect of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, has lauded the giant strides of the Lagos State Government in infrastructures, particularly in the provision of social amenities to the people of the state.

Ojelabi’s view was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Opeyemi Eniola.

Speaking during an event to mark the 100 days in office of the Chairman of Iba Local Council Development Area, Hon. Yisa Jubril, Hon. Ojelabi recalled the massive infrastructures going on at Iyana-Iba axis of the Mile-2-Badagry Expressway, mini-bridge at Iyana-Era and ongoing general hospitals project at both Ojo and Ijeododo communities, both located within the of Ojo Federal Constituency.

He said: “Lagos State has turned into a construction site and we can achieve more if we support the Sanwo-Olu-led government.

“The gentleman Governor is not a noisemaker but a silent achiever who has managed the affairs of the state with a human face.”

Ojelabi urged youths within the Ojo constituency to be more active in politics, saying one of the ways by which this could be demonstrated is by obtaining their PVCs.

He added: “Politics is beyond social media analysis, go and register to get your PVC and join us to deliver on the dividends of governance.”

“The ruling party in Lagos State has given the youth more opportunity in politics and you can tell by the young men and women that are serving at all levels.”

Continuing, Ojelabi noted that one of President’s Muhammadu Buhari’s cardinal objectives to lift one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty is being replicated by the council chairman of Iba LCDA through his empowerment programme and infrastructural facelift.

“Just like the President Buhari-led government’s drive to lift one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty, the council chairman of Iba LCDA has done well so far through his empowerment programme and infrastructural facelift”, he said.

Meanwhile, the 100-day celebrations served as an opportunity for Hon. Yisa Abiola to present his scorecard in education, infrastructural development, and completion of existing projects, among others

The council boss said that the various achievements the party has recorded in Lagos is an indication that there is more work to be done come 2022, urging party faithful to gird their loins.

In his commendation to the Council chair, the King of Iba kingdom, HRM Oba Sulaimon Ashade, admonished him to unite all warring factions, including all contestants and leaders in the party.

His words “Just like our party chairman mentioned, you should try as much as possible to unite everyone including those that contested against you. Bring them on board to achieve more.

“I am glad to declare my support for the Lagos State Government and we will continue to support them for the benefit of our people.”

In the entourage of the APC Chairman-Elect were the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Moshood Maiyegun; Secretary, Sunmi Odesanya; and State Youth Leader, Hon. Muritala Seriki among others.