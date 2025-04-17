Information space becoming as contested as battlefield – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, says the information space is becoming as equally contested as the battlefield where the military communicates its mission, counter misinformation, and maintain public trust.

He spoke at the Quarterly Media Stakeholders Seminar organised by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations on Wednesday in Abuja.

Musa was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde, at the maiden edition of the event with the theme: “Media as a Key Component of Joint Task Force Commanders’ Operational Success.”

The CDS said contemporary military operations do not take place in isolation, as every action of a joint task force was constantly subjected to public scrutiny.

According to him, the way military operations are perceived by the local populace and international audiences determine their effectiveness.

He said: “While media operations offer immense strategic benefits, they also present significant challenges, such as the rise of fake news, deep fake technologies, and adversarial information warfare through misinformation, which can spread faster than ever before.

“Additionally, the 24-hour news cycle and social media demand real-time information.

“It is on this premise that it becomes crucial that media operations be professionalised, proactive, and fully integrated into operational planning.”

The defence chief said that commanders and media professionals must work together to ensure that the right messages were conveyed at the right time to the right audience.

Musa said the seminar was carefully designed to deepen understanding of the crucial role media operations play in security and defence strategies.

He encouraged all participants, military personnel, media professionals, and communication experts to engage in open dialogue, share experiences, and contribute ideas that would enhance the effectiveness of media operations.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, said the gathering underscores the critical role of the media in shaping public reception, strengthening national security, and contributing to the overall success of military operations.

Badaru, represented by his Special Assistant (Technical), retired Major General Ahmed Jibrin, said that a two-way dialogue between military operations and media engagement remained crucial to successful military operations.

According to him, this collaboration is particularly vital in counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, and internal security operations, where narratives influence both the morale of foreign and international military operations.

He said: “As stakeholders in the media and defence sector, we must continuously explore innovative ways to enhance our partnership.

“Responsible and professional reportage built on factual and verified information will not only contribute to our operational successes, but also promote national unity and stability.

“In the age of digital media, we must also be vigilant against the spread of fake news and propaganda, which can undermine the credibility of security operations and embolden adversaries.”

