Information Ministry commences Mid-Term Performance Review

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said that the ministry has commenced the review of its second quarter performance.

The minister stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during the review meeting held with the heads of parastatal agencies under the ministry.

A statement on the meeting was made available to newsmen by Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister.

In the statement, the minister said the review was in alignment with the deliverables set by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) in the Presidency.

Idris explained that the meeting was convened as a follow-up to the performance bonds signed with the heads of agencies under the ministry in August 2024.

He recalled that he signed a Performance Bond with President Bola Tinubu on the key deliverables of the ministry.

He said: “We are here to listen to the Heads of Agencies and to see how far they have gone in the implementation of the key elements of those agreements signed and if there are challenges.

“The review is aimed at assessing progress made so far and ensuring that all agencies remain on track in meeting their mandates as outlined in the performance bond.”

The minister noted that the meeting served as a self-appraisal of the Ministry’s achievements so far, ahead of the mid-term mark of the current administration.

Idris explained that the exercise is aimed at identifying existing challenges and charting a clear path forward to ensure the effective delivery of the mandates assigned to the Ministry and its agencies.

In attendance at the meeting were the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Ali M. Ali; Directors-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Abdulhamid Dembos; and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama.

Others were the Directors-General of National Broadcasting Commission, Charles Ebuebu; Voice of Nigeria, Malam Jibrin Ndace; Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo; and National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

