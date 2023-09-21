Information Minister congratulates First Lady on 63rd birthday

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has congratulated the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as she marks her 63rd birthday.



The Minister stated that it was for good reason that she shared her birthday with the nation; nurturing the weak and the less-privileged citizens and improving their fortunes.

He noted that within a few months into the life of this administration, the First Lady had established herself as the mother of the nation and the underbelly of the government by her advocacy and good works, as well as the lives she has touched; this, as he noted, is a practice she has been known for throughout her life.



He believed she had the strength and potential to do more and that Nigerians would witness true motherhood through the First Lady.

He prayed to God to grant her a long, healthy, and happy life and to bless her into supporting her husband, the President, to deliver a better Nigeria to Nigerians. He also prayed God to enable her to continue to do more for her countrymen as the First Lady of Nigeria.