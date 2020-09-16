The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has inaugurated the Lagos Traffic Radio Live Updates Motorcycles, describing the initiative as very symbolic and an evidence of creative thinking ability of the management of the Radio Station.

Omotoso, who spoke at the premises of Lagos Traffic Radio on Tuesday during the official inauguration of the Live Updates Motorcycles, added that the event was not just about the motorcycles, but the bigger picture and the drive to improve on the status quo of traffic management in the State.

He expressed the hope that the Radio Station will in no distant future embrace advanced technological-driven approach to traffic information dissemination like the use of drones in giving real-time traffic updates.

Omotoso promised that any idea that will complement the first pillar of the THEMES Agenda, which is Traffic Management and Transportation, would be embraced by the State Government.

The Commissioner described LTR as a station that is alive to its responsibilities just as he charged the management of the station not to rest on its oars, but come up with more initiatives that will ease traffic gridlock across the State.

The General Manager of the Station, Tayo Akanle, explained that the initiative of Traffic Radio Live Updates Motorcycles was conceived to provide live updates on road accidents on major highways across the State, adding that the idea will change the travel experience of commuters as they go about their daily activities.

Akanle added that the acquisition of the motorcycles would aid the operations of the station by allowing its reporters to arrive timely at incident spots to provide on-the-spot live and accurate reports.

He said: “These report would assist commuters make informed decisions, especially in knowing the root cause of traffic gridlock they are experiencing at a particular time.

“The reports disseminated by these motorcycles would now be more professional, comprehensive, real time and accurate, as it would be handled by trained journalists from the Station.”

The General Manager informed that the event marks a clear departure from the past where news reporters from the Radio Station arrive late at incident spots, thereby hindering the provision of live and accurate reports for commuters.

He expressed the belief that the live reports at the incident spots will serve as a major boost to the delivery of information on traffic flow and available alternate routes that will reduce convergence of vehicles leading to gridlock situation on our highways.

Akanle said the pilot scheme of the initiative is the contribution of the Lagos Traffic Radio to the actualization of the Traffic Management and Transportation component of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the socio-economic development and empowerment opportunities for all residents in Lagos State.

He revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the initiative for key locations across the State, especially for the coverage of traffic situations along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Ikorodu Road.

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, Olajide Oduyoye, said the initiative will improve traffic situation and complement the efforts of LASTMA officers and other stakeholders responsible for maintenance of sanity on roads.

Oduyoye said while LASTMA manages traffic movement, Lagos Traffic Radio will be available to provide the needed traffic information to the general public, stressing that the two agencies are working together to ease traffic situation in Lagos State.

Oduyoye stated that the initiative will make the job of LASTMA officers easier than it has been, saying the benchmark of Lagos State it to take traffic monitoring to the sky with the use of latest traffic monitoring devices.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State, Olusegun Ogungbemide, who was represented at the event by Olabisi Sonusi, described the timing of the initiative as very apt, coming at the last four months of the year.

The FRSC Sector Commander said the initiative of Live Report Motorcycles will make movement to the scene of incidents easier and aid motorists in making informed decisions about their journey.