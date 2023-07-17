Influencer stabs girlfriend in the heat of argument

828 828

Instagram influencer, Killaboigram has confessed to stabbing his girlfriend, Austa_xxo during a fight.

According to Killaboigram, he stabbed his girlfriend by mistake and ran away out of fear.

The influencer disclosed this on Instagram while insinuating that he wants to end his life.

He noted that he wants to do the right thing by turning himself in because he can’t live without the person he cherishes the most.

However, he stated that he will gladly die by paying with his life.

His post reads, “I got into an argument with my girlfriend @austa_xxo, we fought and I mistakenly stabbed her and ran away and being suicidal since then.

“I intend to end my life because I have lost the one I cherish so much.

“I want to do the right thing by turning myself in.

“I will gladly die by paying with my life.”

However, it is not known if @austa_ xxo is dead.