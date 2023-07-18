Influencer Killaboigram gives more details on how he killed his girlfriend

828 828

Joy Bakare

More details about social media influencer simply identified as Benjamin Best AKA Killaboigram, who confessed to murdering his girlfriend has surfaced on social media.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported that Killaboigram, stated that his girlfriend simply identified as Austa_XXO on Instagram, got into a heated argument that saw him eventually stabbing her to death before fleeing the scene out of fear.

In a fresh post, Killaboigram appealed to people who were abusing the memory of his deceased girlfriend while noting that he didn’t kill her for money ritual.

He said that he had a legitimate job and his dead girlfriend knew all about it.

He stated that they had a toxic relationship and had been together for over two years.

He noted that they had a misunderstanding on the 11th of July and were supposed to meet up on the 12th of July to resolve the issues between.

However, it led to an argument which eventually resulted in a fight.

He stated that her body parts are not not missing and people pushing the narratives should have mercy on him as he resolved to face the law.

The influencer posted a purported screenshot of a WhatsApp message between himself and his girlfriend’s mother.

The message insinuated that the mother agreed to caution her daughter over an unexplained offence which she had evidence of.

He also posted a screenshot of the date, time and minutes of the call between his girlfriend’s mother and himself.

The alleged screenshot shows that the influencer had a 17 minutes call on the 11th of July with a contact name saved as ‘Bae mom’.

He posted a screenshot of an alleged video call which lasted for about two hours between a contact name, ‘Myne’.

He stated that he wanted to give his family closure and turn himself in.

He also noted that in September 2022, he and his girlfriend had a huge fight and she took a knife.

Meanwhile, an image in the screenshot showed what looked like a knife cut in a hand.

He reinstated that he has never engaged in ritual killing before and would never do.