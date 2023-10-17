Inflation Rate: LCCI urges government to boost supply 

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI has urged the government to focus its efforts on boosting supply rather than a decline in demand.

LCCI made the recommendation in a press statement signed by its Director General, Dr Chinyere Almona.

The Chamber implored the government to address the challenges inhibiting domestic production and ease the bottlenecks to the distribution of goods within the country.

“We urge the government to continue to address the problems of insecurity and other factors affecting agricultural productivity in the country to improve food supply,” Almona stated.

LCCI urged the CBN to improve the flow of credit to the real economy.

Following nine consecutive months of acceleration, the outlook for inflation appears negative.

The Chamber said it is concerned about the continued uptick in inflation (year-on-year), and its impact on consumers’ spending and manufacturing productivity in the country, saying that it anticipates economic policymakers to give priority to inflation as well as businesses in the short term to implement a variety of cost reduction strategies, including downsizing and local sourcing of input factors as they bid to lower operating expenses.

READ ALSO:

Tinubu felicitates Ooni of Ife at 49

Pipeline protection contract: Now is the time to back Tantita – IYN

Protest: Oyo meets students union leaders

It added that households must consider the costs/prices of items when catering to their immediate needs.

Recall that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that inflation rate (year-on-year) continued to increase, rising to 26.72% in September from 25.80% in August, implying 0.92% points increase, and 5.94% points when compared to 20.77 recorded in the corresponding month in 2022.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 2.1% in September, following a 3.2% surge in the prior month. This was largely driven by an increase in food and core inflation.

Food inflation rate increased to 30.64% in the month, implying 1.30% points increase from 29.37% in the previous month and 7.30% points increase compared to 23.34% points in the corresponding month in 2022.

Similarly, core inflation increased to 21.84%, 0.69% point and 4.35% points increase when compared to 21.15% and 17.49% in August 2023 and September 2022 respectively.

In terms of contributions of items, the data revealed that food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed the highest to the price increase at 13.84% followed by housing water, electricity, gas and other fuel (4.47%), clothing and footwear (2.04%), transport (1.74%) and furnishings & household equipment & maintenance (1.34%).