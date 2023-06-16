Inflation: LCCI calls for suspension of interest rate hike

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has recommended a pause in interest rate hikes to relieve the pressures on economic agents.

The Chamber’s call followed the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing inflation rate shooting up to 22.41 percent in May for the fifth consecutive month, from 22.22 recorded in April, an increase of 0.19 percentage points.

LCCI in a press release signed Friday by its Director General Dr Chinyere Almona, also urged the government to implement fiscal measures such as reducing/ removing the tax on basic food items to protect the most vulnerable as well as spur demand-side growth.

“We implore the government to hasten the provision of the anticipated palliatives in order to lessen the impact of the rising trend in prices on economic agents” Almona advised.

The statement reads in part: “Food inflation rate increased by 0.21 percentage points to 24.82 percent, from 24.61 percent the previous month. Core inflation reduced slightly by 0.08 percentage points to 20.06 percent in May from 20.14 percent in April and 14.90 percent in May 2022.

“Furthermore, the data revealed that food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel, clothing, footwear and transport were the major contributors to the acceleration in headline inflation”.

The Chamber said it is equally concerned that there may be a consistent increase in inflationary pressures in the near term, adding that there are fears that fuel subsidy removal and the floating of the Naira exchange rate will come with its inflationary impact.

“As a result, we anticipate businesses will implement a variety of cost reduction strategies, including downsizing and local sourcing of input factors as they bid to lower operating expenses.

“Also, household real income will continue to experience a decline, especially in the near term” Almona noted.