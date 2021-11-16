Inflation hampering justice delivery –NJC

National Judicial Council (NJC) on Tuesday disclosed that the current galloping inflation in the country will affect the administration of justice in the country.

The Executive Secretary of NJC, Ahmed Saleh who appeared before Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to give overview of 2021 budget and defend 2022 budget proposal which is pegged at N120 billion, said galloping inflation had forced judiciary to roll some of their projects in 2021 to 2022 budget.

He informed the Committee that the judiciary has been able to achieve about 70 per cent of its budget implementation.

NJC Executive Secretary said, “The statutory transfer for the year 2022 will be N120 billion, we are aware that this is possible because of your sustained campaign for the funding of judiciary.

“I am glad to report to this committee that out of N110 billion appropriated to us, we are able to implement 70 per cent of our budget.”

He added, “Permit me at this point to make some observations regarding the prevailing economic situation in the country. As at year 2020 December, the exchange rate of Naira was N380 to $1 and the rate was N480 to $1 at parallel market.

“So, giving these indices and galloping inflation that the country witnesses, particularly some of our budgetary provisions that are foreign components, by the implication affect our performances.

“Inflation was projected to be 11.95 per cent but as at now 17.0 per cent definitely all our projects in good and services were affected.”

Speaking earlier, Senator Bamidele in his opening remarks assured the leadership of the judiciary of cooperation of the committee of its readiness to interact with the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that adequate funding of judicial sector.

“I wish to state at this juncture that the 2022 Statutory Transfer to the Judiciary is in the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Billion Naira (N120,000,000,000) only, representing an increase, which is in the sum of Ten Billion Naira (N10,000,000.000) only, over the sum, which was appropriated in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

“However, in spite of this increase, there is the need to advocate for more funds for the Judiciary, in order to meet competing needs and to address the challenges of infrastructure and welfare of Judicial Officers/Staff of the Judiciary.

“In this regard, the Committee will continue to interact with the leadership of the National Assembly and all the relevant stakeholders to solicit for more funds for the Judiciary.

“This is one of the ways we can strengthen the justice delivery system and administration of justice in the country, to meet the ever-increasing demands for justice by Nigerians.