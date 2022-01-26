Infidelity: Sammie Okposo takes down apology post

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has taken down a post on Instagram in which he apologised to his wife and supporters after news broke out that he got a US-based lady pregnant.

The lady identified as African Doll, had on Monday called out the singer, saying he abandoned her after learning that their affair had led to pregnancy.

”We both know that we didn’t use protection. We both know that we were wrong. There is still a way to handle things. He didn’t handle it right. I am not saying he has to bow to me but there is a way you do things.

“Turning your back on me is wrong. Any woman on earth won’t feel okay about it. It doesn’t feel good to be abandoned or to be thrown to the side. I cannot be walking around thinking about it, life goes on,” she told Obodo Oyinbo TV.

On the plans she has for the pregnancy, African Doll said, “I will keep the baby, I don’t really believe in abortion. Fornication is a sin. The bible says he who is without sin should cast the first stone. It is not my intention to hurt anybody but to bring life to the situation.”

The lady’s allegation was followed by an apology from Sammie Okposo, which has now been deleted 24 hours after he posted it.

The singer’s apology read in part, “Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.

“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and me.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.

“Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day forth.”

It was learnt that the singer has been dropped from Dunamis gospel concert slated for Friday. He’s, however, still on the list of those to perform at the concert of fellow gospel singer, Tope Alabi, slated for February 20.