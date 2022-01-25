Sammie Okposo apologises to wife for impregnating US-based lady

Popular gospel singer Sammie Okposo has apologised to his wife and family for impregnating an America-based woman while he was on tour.

The music star took to his Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday to tender his apology to his wife, fans and ministry partners.

Okposo wrote: “I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but that this is the right thing to do.

“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021) I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel.

“I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife Ozioma, my family, and I.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for His forgiveness.”

The Delta State-born singer went on to announce that he will be taking a break from the ministry’s work to seek restoration.

“I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people,” Okposo added.

He then tendered an apology to his wife, Ozioma, for the disgrace and embarrassment his actions caused.

He said: To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation.

“I broke your trust and disappointed you.

“Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me.

“I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life.”

Okposo’s apology is coming barely 24 hours after a lady by the alias African Dull accused him of impregnating her.

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America during one of his tours.

They became close and started an affair, which led to the pregnancy.

African Dull during a chat with Obodo TV said Okposo’s attitude changed after she told him she was pregnant.