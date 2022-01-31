Infidelity allegation: Sammie Okposo returns to Instagram

Sammie Okposo has returned to Instagram after initially deactivating his account.

The gospel singer revealed that he got an American-based lady pregnant and will be stepping back from his ministry for a while.

The woman he was involved with, American Doll, also granted an interview, revealing she is pregnant with the singer’s child.

She revealed that he hid his marital status from her and asked her to abort the pregnancy when she took in.

After the interview went viral, Okposo deactivated his Instagram account.

Now, Okposo has returned to Instagram and he shared a post about God freeing him from the power of sin.

He added that he is no longer bound by the fear of men and God loves him just as he is.

Okposo wrote: “I am the righteousness of God in Christ. I am born of God the life of God is in me; Christ in me the hope of glory I am free from the law, from the power of sin. I am no longer bound by the fear of men.

“God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me.

“Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that I have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit.

“Jesus is crazy about me, He loves me just the way I am. Christ has redeemed me.

“I live free, all my fears and mistakes are drowned in God’s perfect Love.

“There is, therefore, no condemnation to me. I am in Christ Jesus.

“I walk not after the flesh but after the spirit; the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made free from the power of sin and death. Who is he or she that saith a thing and it cometh to pass when the Lord commandeth it not…… NOBODY.”

Okposo’s wife of 11 years, Ozioma Okposo, reacted to the post by liking it.