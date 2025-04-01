Inferno: Makinde halts planned demolition of Aleshinloye market

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday, visited the Aleshinloye market, Ibadan, where a section got burnt on March 12.

Makinde, while on-the-spot assessment of the incident, ordered suspension of the planned demolition of the burnt section until a proper alternative had been provided for the affected traders.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the fire outbreak occurred in the early hours of March 12, at the plastic and rubber section of the market, which destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

The governor made it known that his administration had provided some sort of palliatives to serve as immediate cushion for victims of the incident.

He added that the state government, the Ibadan South-West Local Government Area and the Ibadan South Local Council Development Area would work to cushion the effect of the incident on traders in the next few days.

He, however, said that his administration would restructure the market, and put in place a proper architecture that could avert future fire outbreaks.

“We have to enlighten the people. It is better to avoid anything that can lead to a fire incident than to curtail it.

“So, the advocacy should be that people should store things, especially things with potential to get burnt with utmost caution,” he added.

